Receptionist Required

Feltham Construction

Newbury’s largest independent contractor is seeking a full-time

RECEPTIONIST

You will be “front of house” in the reception of our Head Office in Newbury. There will be quiet periods but our reception is often busy with calls, visitors and deliveries and you must be able to work well under pressure.

Working hours are 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

Part time job share would be considered.

As the first point of contact for the company, a confident, professional telephone manner is needed together with self-motivation and enthusiasm for the job.

The role includes other administration duties including some typing.

Applications from suitable applicants should be sent by post or email with CV to:

Nicola Burfield, Feltham House, 42 London Road, Newbury, Berks, RG14 1LA

nicola.burfield@felthamconstruction.co.uk

Closing date for submissions is 25th October 2018