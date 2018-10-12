Staff required at The Downs School

The Downs School currently have vacancies for the following part-time and term time positions:

Teaching Assistant

27.08 hours per week – Permanent

IT Technical Services Engineer

37 hours per week - permanent

Learning Supervisor

19.5 – 32.5 hours per week – Fixed term contract

Closing date: 28 October 2018

For full details please visit

www.thedownsschool.org.uk

or email: recruitment@thedownsschool.org

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.