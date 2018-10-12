Staff required at The Downs School
Fri, 12 Oct 2018
The Downs School currently have vacancies for the following part-time and term time positions:
Teaching Assistant
27.08 hours per week – Permanent
IT Technical Services Engineer
37 hours per week - permanent
Learning Supervisor
19.5 – 32.5 hours per week – Fixed term contract
Closing date: 28 October 2018
For full details please visit
www.thedownsschool.org.uk
or email: recruitment@thedownsschool.org
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
