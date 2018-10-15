CLERICAL ASSISTANT and SCHOOL RECEPTIONIST required

KENNET SCHOOL

An Outstanding Academy

CLERICAL ASSISTANT

To work in the Special Needs Office

Salary Range : Band C- D £14,358 - £16,875 per annum depending on previous relevant experience

37 hours per week, term time only + 3 occasional days.

Kennet School is a dynamic, exciting and challenging place in which to work.

The Special Needs Clerical Assistant works directly with the SEN, HIR and PDR management team. Candidates should have a sound knowledge of Microsoft office suite and be a competent typist. This is a general clerical role including organising data, administration of the paperwork involved in the SEN Department and day to day running of the support timetable and external examinations. The ability to be able to communicate and work with staff and pupils alike, and to be well organised are essential. Knowledge of Special Needs and of SIMS are preferable but not essential.

SCHOOL RECEPTIONIST

Salary Range : Band B £12,256 - £12,637

32 hours per week, term time only + 5 training days

A receptionist is required for the main school office to front pupil reception. This important role includes signing pupils in and out, managing the school telephone system and general reception duties. The role will also involve responsibility for booking courses for staff training.

Excellent communication skills, an outgoing personality and being able to work as a team member in the busy atmosphere of the office are essential as are computer skills, including a knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Kennet School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment, including being subject to a full DBS check.

Kennet is a highly oversubscribed and ambitious academy which seeks staff who are keen to contribute to the fuller life of the school.

To apply, please complete and submit the school application form to Miss T Dowling, Assistant Head. For further information: www.kennetschool.co.uk or 01635 862121

Closing Date : noon, 26 October 2018 - Interview Date: 2 November 2018