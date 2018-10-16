Newbury Weekly News Over 80s' Parcel Fund 2018

The Newbury Weekly News Parcel Fund has now been launched again for 2018!

Since 1897, parcels have been delivered to elderly people leading up to Christmas through the local newspaper, Newbury Weekly News. It was started by Mr Frank Stillman in 1897, a reporter at the time and known as the Two T’s Fund. The Two T’s stood for tobacco and tea which was given to the elderly residents in the workhouse, otherwise known as the ‘House on the Hill’ in Newbury.

Things have changed, the Parcel Fund has grown significantly and parcels are delivered to anyone aged over 80, whose name we have been given, living in Newbury, Thatcham or Hungerford and many of the surrounding villages.

To buy all the contents of these food parcels, we need £20,000 each year as we now deliver over 2,000 food parcels, which contain a Christmas meal, an afternoon tea, plus few extra special treats.

The parcels are not means tested in any way, and there are many people living on your street, where it is the company of the person delivering the parcel, even if it is only for 10 minutes, they look forward to each year leading up to Christmas. For others it is being able to afford some of those extra special luxuries so many of us take for granted.

The Parcel Fund brings together so many people, groups and business who help in so many different ways. Some hold fund raising events, some donate cash towards the food we buy for the parcels and many schools, groups, and businesses help with the distribution of the parcels on what we call ‘D-Day’ the day all the parcels are delivered to the elderly recipients.

To donate electronically to the Parcel Fund at Newbury Building Society details are as follows.

Account Number: 0000 0000

Sort Code: 62 28 74

Ref: 1352242101

If you would like any further information please contact me on 07990 743232 or jo.fulker@newburynews.co.uk

Joanne Fulker

Co-ordinator – Newbury Weekly News Over 80s Parcel Fund

Tel: 01635 566641