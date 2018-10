LGV DRIVER OPEN DAY 2018

Saturday 3rd November 2018

(Visit between 08:00 to 14:00)

We are looking for experienced & newly qualified Drivers

• 7.5T Drivers • Class 2 Drivers

Reynolds Catering Supplies, 13 Bone Lane, Newbury RG14 5SH

recruitment@reynolds-cs.com

0845 634 8282

We look forward to seeing you on the day!