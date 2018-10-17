Housekeeping Assistant Required

Wed, 17 Oct 2018
Downe House
Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ
Housekeeping Assistant
Full-time, 7am to 1.30pm, 9am to 3.30pm or 11am to 5.30pm
Hourly rate: £7.61 after 8am, £11.42 before 8am
Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.
Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty and good working conditions.
For recruitment enquiries, please call
01635 204712.
For further details or to apply, please visit
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 1 November 2018
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.
