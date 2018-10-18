Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Charity Fireworks Spectacular

Charity Fireworks Spectacular

Lions Club of Newbury

Charity Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday 10th November 2018

Newbury Racecourse

Gates open 5:30pm : Display at 7.30pm

Pre-event Tickets : Adults £6 Child 5-16 £4  Family £18

On the gate : Adults £7  Child £5

Ticket outlets : Tesco Stores at Pinchington lane, London Road and Northbrook St

Newbury Building Society Branches in Newbury, Thatcham & Hungerford

The Lodge, Newbury Racecourse and The Corn Exchange, Newbury

