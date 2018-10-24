Catering Assistants Required

Catering Assistants

£8.44 per hour plus holiday pay

Part-time evenings - very flexible working patterns

Flexible, hard-working, reliable staff are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide approximately 1,000 meals daily as well as catering for School events. You will assist with all catering tasks within the department including front of house duties.

Working either 2, 3 or 4 evenings during the week plus either Saturday or Sunday 5pm – 8.30pm, term time only plus Summer School.

Uniform provided, free meals on duty, generous contributory pension scheme and good working conditions.

For an informal chat, please call the Catering and Events Manager on 01635 204690 or Recruitment

on 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 8 November 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ