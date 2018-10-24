Parish Clerk Required

ENBORNE PARISH COUNCIL

Tel: 07767 723372 e: enbornepc@newbury.net

ENBORNE PARISH COUNCIL, a forward looking Council, is looking to recruit a Parish Clerk for an immediate start.

Candidates must hold, be working towards, or be willing to undertake, the Certificate in Local Administration (CiLCA) as a minimum. Experience in the Parish Council sector is preferred, but full support and training will be offered.

Average 8 hours per week. Salary LC2 Point 26-31, (£23,398 to £ 27,668 pro rata), according to qualifications and experience. Extra hours will be paid as overtime in the first instance. The role is primarily home-based with six evening meetings per year.

For further information on this interesting role and an application form,

please contact:

enbornepc@newbury.net or call 07767 723372

Closing date for applications 9th March.

Interviews to follow shortly afterwards.