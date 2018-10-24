Marketing and Fundraising Officer Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Marketing and Fundraising Officer (Part-Time)

Alder Bridge Steiner-Waldorf School is seeking a Marketing and Fundraising Officer to commence as soon as possible (on a part-time fixed-term basis) - 16 hours p/w.

Salary: £7,513 (PA)

Applications by 9am on Wednesday, 14th November 2018.

For more information search online for

Alderbridge staff vacancies.

Email: personnel@alderbridge.org.uk

All post-holders subject to satisfactory enhanced DBS and barred list check.

