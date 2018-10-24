Marketing and Fundraising Officer Required

Wed, 24 Oct 2018
Marketing and Fundraising Officer (Part-Time)
Alder Bridge Steiner-Waldorf School is seeking a Marketing and Fundraising Officer to commence as soon as possible (on a part-time fixed-term basis) - 16 hours p/w.
Salary: £7,513 (PA)
Applications by 9am on Wednesday, 14th November 2018.
For more information search online for
Alderbridge staff vacancies.
Email: personnel@alderbridge.org.uk
All post-holders subject to satisfactory enhanced DBS and barred list check.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News