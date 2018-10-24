Special Needs Teaching Assistant Required

Wed, 24 Oct 2018
St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School
Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF
Special Needs Teaching Assistant
to support a pupil with complex learning needs
9am -2.30pm Mon-Fri (job share considered)
(Fixed Term Contract)
Start Date – ASAP
Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk
or call: 01635 253431.
Closing date: 9th November 2018
All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.
