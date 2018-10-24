Special Needs Teaching Assistant Required

St Thomas’ Church Of England Infant School

Woolton Hill, Newbury, RG20 9XF

Special Needs Teaching Assistant

to support a pupil with complex learning needs

9am -2.30pm Mon-Fri (job share considered)

(Fixed Term Contract)

Start Date – ASAP

Please email: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk

or call: 01635 253431.

Closing date: 9th November 2018

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.