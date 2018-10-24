Earmould Technician Required

Based in Greenham, Arlington Laboratories is one of the largest earmould manufacturers in the UK. Due to our ongoing growth, we now have an opportunity for you to join our skilled team.

Earmould technician (full time)

We’re looking for a motivated team player to join our expert technicians, working on the manufacture of earmoulds for newborns to adults. Good hand/eye co-ordination is essential, as is a high level of accuracy and

attention to detail. No experience is necessary, as full training will be given.

For job description and application form go to: www.maryhare.org.uk/jobs

Closing date: Friday 2 November Interviews: w/c Monday 5 November

For more information call Jo Revell, General Manager, on 01635 569346 or email jo_revell@arlingtonlabs.co.uk

All successful candidates will be subject to DBS checks. Mary Hare is a registered charity: 104838