FACTORY OPERATIVES OPERATIVES

Berendsen Elis is part of an international company with over 45,000 employees worldwide.

We have vacancies for permanent Factory Operatives to work at our unique specialist “cleanroom” laundry site in Newbury.
Monday - Friday, 5 days per week, 6am-2pm or 2pm-10pm.

We’re looking for hard-working, reliable team players. No previous experience necessary, training and safety footwear will be provided.

Please email your CV or for more information to recruitment@berendsen.co.uk with “Newbury” in the subject line of your email.

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.  No agencies please.

 

