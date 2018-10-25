Veterinary Receptionist

required for our friendly team

GKG Vets requires a Part-time veterinary receptionist to work in both our Newbury and Thatcham Branches. The role involves general reception duties, some administration duties, some cash handling and some animal handling for which full training will be given.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: thepartners@gkgvets.co.uk

Closing date 12th November 2018.