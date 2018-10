Newbury Shopmobility

town centre location

Part-time Job 13 hours per week at £9ph over 2 - 6.5 hr days 9.30am – 4pm including alternate Saturdays.

Registering and serving customers, Loaning of equipment. Must be fi t, friendly, good reliable time keeper,PC literate and be able to follow simple systems.

Email for an application form info@vcwb.org.uk

closing date 8th November