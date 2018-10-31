Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Raising money in memory of Mel

A donation for every wreath making session will be made to The Rosemary Appeal

Raising money in memory of Mel

A Thacham florist is raising money for The Rosemary Appeal this Christmas.

Buttercups and Daisies will be donating £5 for every one-to-one Christmas wreath making session booked, in memory of Mel Redding, a close friend of owner Sarah Whyman.

All the money raised will go to The Rosemary Appeal at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The sessions are running throughout December and can be booked by sending them a message on Facebook or by calling the shop on 01635 869689.

Buttercups & Daisies

6 Riverside Studios

Lower Way Farm

Lower Way

Thatcham

RG19 3TL​​​​​​​

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

"We did not hide £25 green bin charge"

"We did not hide £25 green bin charge"

Pizza parlour plan prompts objections

Pizza parlour plan prompts objections

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33