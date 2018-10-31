Raising money in memory of Mel

A Thacham florist is raising money for The Rosemary Appeal this Christmas.

Buttercups and Daisies will be donating £5 for every one-to-one Christmas wreath making session booked, in memory of Mel Redding, a close friend of owner Sarah Whyman.

All the money raised will go to The Rosemary Appeal at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The sessions are running throughout December and can be booked by sending them a message on Facebook or by calling the shop on 01635 869689.

Buttercups & Daisies

6 Riverside Studios

Lower Way Farm

Lower Way

Thatcham

RG19 3TL​​​​​​​