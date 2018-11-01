PART-TIME MATRON required at Cheam School

www.cheamschool.com

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (400 PUPILS)

PART-TIME MATRON

(afternoon/evening)

REQUIRED JANUARY 2019

A kind, caring individual is required to join our Matron team to help look after children aged 8-13 at one of the country’s leading independent prep schools. The role involves both pastoral and housekeeping elements.

Experience of working within a school environment is not essential but a desire to support and work amongst children essential.

For further details, including a job description and application form, please contact Mrs Catherine Harris at charris@cheamschool.co.uk

or by post to Cheam School, Headley, Newbury, Berks, RG19 8LD

Closing date for all applications is Friday 30th November and interviews will be held the week beginning 3rd December

Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of its pupils. Under the provisions of the Children’s Act 1999, this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check