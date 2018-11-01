THE WEST END IS COMING TO NEWBURY! FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY

Sunday 18th November

Arlington Art Centre, Mary Hare School

6pm - 8:30pm

Buy tickets at: Fifi & Moose, Weavers Walk, Newbury

or email kerencarolan@hotmail.co.uk

Watch the stars of the stage perform a medley

of songs from famous musicals, including:

Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera,

Les Miserables and Wicked

£25 show only

£40 show & reception

including wine, canapés & meet the cast

Book tickets via: www.arlingtonarts.co.uk

In support of Macmillan cancer trust