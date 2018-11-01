Part-time Office Assistant required
Thu, 01 Nov 2018
THE WEST END IS COMING TO NEWBURY! FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
Sunday 18th November
Arlington Art Centre, Mary Hare School
6pm - 8:30pm
Buy tickets at: Fifi & Moose, Weavers Walk, Newbury
or email kerencarolan@hotmail.co.uk
Watch the stars of the stage perform a medley
of songs from famous musicals, including:
Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera,
Les Miserables and Wicked
£25 show only
£40 show & reception
including wine, canapés & meet the cast
Book tickets via: www.arlingtonarts.co.uk
In support of Macmillan cancer trust
