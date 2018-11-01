Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

THE WEST END IS COMING TO NEWBURY!

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

THE WEST END IS COMING TO NEWBURY!

THE WEST END IS COMING TO NEWBURY! FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY

Sunday 18th November

Arlington Art Centre, Mary Hare School

6pm - 8:30pm

Buy tickets at: Fifi & Moose, Weavers Walk, Newbury

or email kerencarolan@hotmail.co.uk

Watch the stars of the stage perform a medley

of songs from famous musicals, including:

Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera,

Les Miserables and Wicked

£25 show only

£40 show & reception

including wine, canapés & meet the cast

Book tickets via: www.arlingtonarts.co.uk

 

In support of Macmillan cancer trust

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

Bowling alley planned for Kennet Centre

Overhaul of Newbury town centre roads will begin in January

Overhaul of Newbury town centre roads will begin in January

"We did not hide £25 green bin charge"

"We did not hide £25 green bin charge"

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Body found on train track near Kintbury

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33