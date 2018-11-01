Part-time Office Assistant required
Thu, 01 Nov 2018
Barnfield Engineering Services Limited
require a new team member
Part-time Office Assistant
The ideal candidate will have a good Knowledge of Microsoft Office. Must be able to work on own initiative
2 days per week Monday & Wednesday 5 hours per day plus holiday cover.
Tasks involve filing, scanning and general office duties
Contact: Dawn Fedrick
Tel: 01635 255330 Email: barnfield@btclick.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News