Part-time Office Assistant required

Barnfield Engineering Services Limited

require a new team member

Part-time Office Assistant

The ideal candidate will have a good Knowledge of Microsoft Office.   Must be able to work on own initiative

2 days per week Monday & Wednesday 5 hours per day plus holiday cover.

Tasks involve filing, scanning and general office duties

Contact: Dawn Fedrick

Tel: 01635 255330  Email: barnfield@btclick.com

