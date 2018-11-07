Housekeeping Assistant Required

Housekeeping Assistant

Full-time • 7am to 1.30pm, 9am to 3.30pm or 11am to 5.30pm

Flexible, hard-working, reliable Housekeeping Assistants are required to join an established team in a busy and thriving girls’ independent boarding school. Candidates should be self-motivated and able to work unsupervised to the highest standards either on their own or as part of a team.

Hourly rate: £7.95 after 8am, £11.42 before 8am

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty and good working conditions.

For recruitment enquiries, please call

01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Thursday 22 November 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ