Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Join us, we are a... #ForceWithADifference

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Join us, we are a... #ForceWithADifference

Join us, we are a... #ForceWithADifference

 

We deliver specialist armed policing to protect key Ministry of Defence establishments and sites of national importance across the UK. Our officers perform a range of roles that include: firearms support, marine policing, police dog handling, investigation of crime and other various specialist policing functions. A diverse workforce is essential to our success and we welcome people from different backgrounds and experiences who represent the communities we serve.

 

Campaign for new recruits to train as Police Firearms Officers is NOW OPEN

 

Vacancies at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) sites: Aldermaston & Burghfield

 

Interested? Find out more and apply: www.mod.police.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

Iceland talks for Kennet Centre ongoing

Iceland talks for Kennet Centre ongoing

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33