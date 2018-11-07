CONVEYANCING SECRETARY REQUIRED

Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

REQUIRE AN EXPERIENCED CONVEYANCING SECRETARY (RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY, NEWBURY)

This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic secretary to work as part of this highly regarded, professional and friendly team.

Supporting a team covering a broad range of residential property work, including sales and purchase, refinances and Bank Panel work, you will need to be able to prioritise tasks and be efficient.

We offer a competitive basic salary plus excellent benefits vouchers.

Contact: Sophie.Mawdsley@IrwinMitchell.com

http://bit.ly/2AZoeSc