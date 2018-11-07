PURCHASE LEDGER / JUNIOR LEVEL ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Purchase Ledger / Junior level accounts assistant

We are a busy Lighting Company on Hambridge Rd in need of an experienced Purchase ledger clerk or Junior level accounts assistant.

You’ll have experience in purchase ledger, setting up and executing payments, bank reconciliation and talking with suppliers.

We use Quickbooks but some familiarisation training can be provided for a the right candidate.

Happy to consider someone with experience over qualification and the role is up to 20 hours per week. We are a family friendly employer.

In the 1st instance please send your CV and a covering letter to John Harris at

Johnh@crescent.co.uk