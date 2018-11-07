Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

VIOLIN / VIOLA TEACHER REQUIRED

Cheam School

Headley, Newbury, Berks RG19 8LD

www.cheamschool.com

 

INDEPENDENT CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL FOR CHILDREN AGED 3-13

VIOLIN/VIOLA TEACHER

Required from January 2019

We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Violin/Viola teacher to join our outstanding Music Department. String playing at Cheam is highly regarded and we want someone to be part of this exciting programme, who enjoys inspiring beginners and feels confident at motivating the more advanced students.  This new teacher would work in partnership with our existing team of string teachers ideally on Tuesday and Thursday each week.

An attractive salary will be offered to the right applicant

Closing date for all applications is 23rd November

Please contact by email the HR/Payroll Department for a job description and application form
payroll@cheamschool.co.uk

Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of its pupils.  Under the provisions of the Children’s Act 1999, this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check

 

