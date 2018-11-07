Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

GIS Mapping Technicians and Office Administrator required

 

 Opportunities based at our small friendly Newbury office:

GIS Mapping Technicians

Casual contract, full-time positions, £10 per hour

Graduates with a relevant degree required for GIS mapping work. Full training provided, but must work accurately with an eye for detail.

Office Administrator

Permanent, full-time position £20,000pa +

Office management, book-keeping and admin support to a small office team. Excellent telephone manner, Excel and Word skills required and a knowledge of accounting, invoicing, credit control and cash management, would be advantageous. Full training provided.

For more details please visit:

www.buchananorders.net/careers

CV and covering letter to (no agencies please): enquiries@buchananorders.co.uk

BOM is an equal opportunities employer.

The Barn, Enborne Gate, Newbury RG14 6AL 01635 290790

