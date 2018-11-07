GIS Mapping Technicians and Office Administrator required

SCHOOL DRIVER / GROUNDSPERSON REQUIRED
Wed, 07 Nov 2018
Opportunities based at our small friendly Newbury office:
GIS Mapping Technicians
Casual contract, full-time positions, £10 per hour
Graduates with a relevant degree required for GIS mapping work. Full training provided, but must work accurately with an eye for detail.
Office Administrator
Permanent, full-time position £20,000pa +
Office management, book-keeping and admin support to a small office team. Excellent telephone manner, Excel and Word skills required and a knowledge of accounting, invoicing, credit control and cash management, would be advantageous. Full training provided.
For more details please visit:
www.buchananorders.net/careers
CV and covering letter to (no agencies please): enquiries@buchananorders.co.uk
BOM is an equal opportunities employer.
The Barn, Enborne Gate, Newbury RG14 6AL 01635 290790
