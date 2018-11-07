Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have vacancies for the following positions:

Support (part-time, permanent):

Cover Supervision Manager – to arrange staffing cover for absent Teachers, 7.5 hours pw

Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) – to cover lessons for absent Teachers, 32.17 hours pw

Teaching (full-time):

•  Teacher of Mathematics – fixed term from 1 January 2019 for 1 or 2 terms

Teacher of Mathematics – permanent from 1 April or 1 September 2019

Closing date: Sunday 18 November 2018

For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255     E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery targeted in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

West Berkshire Brewery hit in ram raid

Iceland talks for Kennet Centre ongoing

Iceland talks for Kennet Centre ongoing

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Aldermaston man charged with attempted murder

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33