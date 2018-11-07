SCHOOL DRIVER / GROUNDSPERSON REQUIRED
Wed, 07 Nov 2018
JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have vacancies for the following positions:
Support (part-time, permanent):
• Cover Supervision Manager – to arrange staffing cover for absent Teachers, 7.5 hours pw
• Assistant Teacher (Cover Supervisor) – to cover lessons for absent Teachers, 32.17 hours pw
Teaching (full-time):
• Teacher of Mathematics – fixed term from 1 January 2019 for 1 or 2 terms
• Teacher of Mathematics – permanent from 1 April or 1 September 2019
Closing date: Sunday 18 November 2018
For full details and to apply please visit:
www.stbarts.co.uk
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
