Playmates Pre-school require LEVEL THREE QUALIFIED MEMBER OF STAFF

SCHOOL DRIVER / GROUNDSPERSON REQUIRED
Wed, 07 Nov 2018
Are you fun, creative, energetic, enthusiastic, have a natural affinity with children, and a good team player??
Then we could have the job for you....
Playmates Pre-school based at Whitelands Park Primary School in Thatcham, require a
level three qualified member of staff
to work with 2-5 year olds, Monday to Friday, 8.45am-3.30pm, term time only. This is a maternity cover post until July 2019, but may continue after this date
Essential qualities are a minimum of level three qualified in childcare. Desirable skills are being paediatric first aid trained and having experience of being in a similar role within a group care setting. Rates of pay subject to age and experience. Post is to start ASAP, subject to relevant safeguarding checks, but we would be prepared to wait a little time for the right person. We are also looking for a level three qualified member of staff to work on a one to one basis with a child with additional needs, 8.45-12.15 Monday to Friday, term time only.
Please apply with CV and covering letter stating why you would be suitable for this position to Liz Curtis (Pre-school manager) at playmates-preschool@hotmail.com
Any further information can also be obtained by e-mailing this address, or calling 07770518857 during pre-school opening times. Closing date for applications is 12.11.2018 and interviews will be held on 16.11.2018. We look forward to hearing from you.
