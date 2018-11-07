SCHOOL DRIVER / GROUNDSPERSON REQUIRED

www.cheamschool.com

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (400 PUPILS)

SCHOOL DRIVER / GROUNDSPERSON

The School is seeking to recruit a reliable and experienced driver to collect young pupils (aged between 8 and 13) from South West London at a pre-arranged collection point and bring them to school every Monday in term time for the start of school.

He/She will be driving one of the school’s minibuses up to a 13 Seater. They will need to have a clean driving licence, good eyesight and generally be in good health.

The driver’s hourly rate of pay will be £25 and he/she will be provided with a breakfast on return. There is also an opportunity to join the Grounds team for the remainder of the week on a part time basis.

An application form, can be obtained from the Pay & Personnel Clerk at

payroll@cheamschool.co.uk

Closing date for all applications is Friday 16th November 2018

Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of its pupils. Under the provisions of the Children’s Act 1999, this is a listed position and the successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check