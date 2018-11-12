Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Advertising Sales Representative

Advertising Sales Representative

Newbury Weekly News

Advertising

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

Consider yourself a team player?

LOCATION: Newbury

• Focus on finding and developing new business in both print and digital

• Target driven and tenacious

• Organized with attention to detail

• Good presentation skills and able to provide a high level of customer service

• Computer literate

• Able to work on their own initiative and part of a team

• Own car essential

BENEFITS:

• Good basic salary

• Mileage paid

• Monthly commission

• Company iphone

• Car allowance

Interested?

Please email a covering letter and your CV with your salary expectation to: lisa.francis@newburynews.co.uk

