Van Driver/Collector Required

Van Driver/Collector

We are a textile recycling company based in Newbury and have a vacancy for a driver.

Candidates will ideally have a clean driving license that allows them to drive a 3.5 tonne panel van and be reasonably fit, since this is a physically demanding job.

The job entails collecting clothing and shoes from textile banks situated throughout Berkshire and unloading at our Newbury warehouse. Other duties include handling and managing stock in our warehouse.

The working week is based on a 40-45 hour week,

Monday – Friday earning £500 per week.

Call John on 07798 678935 or 07798 678937 for further details.