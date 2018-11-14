Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Teaching Assistant or Freelance Teacher Positions

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Teaching Assistant or Freelance Teacher Positions

• Can you build good relationships with young people? 

• Have you worked with challenging young people? 

• Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? 

• Are you a positive role model? 

• Do you enjoy being part of a great team?

• Would flexible hours suit you?

 If you have answered yes to these questions please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and an Application form to apply for our Teaching Assistant or Freelance Teacher Positions.

Salary: Teaching Assistant £16k plus / Freelance Teacher to be agreed - both depending upon skills offered and experience

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Remembrance weekend listings

Remembrance weekend listings

Pedal power: Team Rickshaw comes to town

Pedal power: Team Rickshaw come to town

Rickshaw Challenge comes to Hungerford and Kintbury today

Rickshaw Challenge comes to Hungerford and Kintbury today

Loos for Newbury homeless camp can remain...for now

Loos for Newbury homeless camp can remain...for now

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33