Site Maintenance Person and Site Supervisor (Caretaker) Required

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL

Newbury RG14 6JP

 

We currently have vacancies for the following permanent positions to start as soon as possible:

•  Site Maintenance Person – 14.5 hours per week

•  Site Supervisor (Caretaker) – 16.5 hours per week

Applicants are welcome to apply for one, or a combination of both posts.

For full details and to apply please visit:   www.stbarts.co.uk

Closing date: Sunday 25 November 2018

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255     E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

 

