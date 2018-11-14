Site Maintenance Person and Site Supervisor (Caretaker) Required

Wed, 14 Nov 2018
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have vacancies for the following permanent positions to start as soon as possible:
• Site Maintenance Person – 14.5 hours per week
• Site Supervisor (Caretaker) – 16.5 hours per week
Applicants are welcome to apply for one, or a combination of both posts.
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 25 November 2018
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
