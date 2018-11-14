Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

LGV CLASS 2 DRIVER VACANCY

LGV class 2 driver vacancy 

contractors plant & tool hire ltd

based in Tadley Hants (www.contractorshire.co.uk)

require a driver to deliver various types of Plant & Tool Hire equipment previous experience in our industry would be an advantage although not essential as training will be given

(a hi-ab licence would be very useful)

we are looking for a reliable person with a very positive and workmanlike attitude, who will offer great commitment to all day to day duties. in return we will offer a good rate of pay to the right applicant.

if you feel you can strengthen our team please contact:

email: shaun.holland@contractorshire.co.uk

Shaun Holland  01189 814123

 

