Wed, 14 Nov 2018
LGV class 2 driver vacancy
contractors plant & tool hire ltd
based in Tadley Hants (www.contractorshire.co.uk)
require a driver to deliver various types of Plant & Tool Hire equipment previous experience in our industry would be an advantage although not essential as training will be given
(a hi-ab licence would be very useful)
we are looking for a reliable person with a very positive and workmanlike attitude, who will offer great commitment to all day to day duties. in return we will offer a good rate of pay to the right applicant.
if you feel you can strengthen our team please contact:
email: shaun.holland@contractorshire.co.uk
Shaun Holland 01189 814123
