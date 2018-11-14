PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper Required

PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper

Hungerford based Estate Management/Maintenance Company requires:

An experienced PA/Administrator and/or Bookkeeper, 9am – 5pm, with the flexibility to provide holiday cover and the opportunity to increase hours in the future.

Either

Three days per week part-time for PA/Admin.

Two days per week part-time for Bookkeeping

Or

Full-time to fill both roles.

The applicant will be able to prioritize work and be accurate, with attention to detail and good organizational and filing skills, an approachable and friendly attitude, an ability to work unsupervised and have a good telephone manner to be able to deal with clients, suppliers and contractors. Must be IT trained, confident and proficient with MS Excel, Word, Outlook Email, Internet, social media & Sage for the Bookkeeping role, in order to operate, manage and troubleshoot the office IT system.

Please email CV to office@broadmead-estates.co.uk or tel. 01488 686004 by Friday 30th November 2018.

Interviews to be held w/c 3rd December.