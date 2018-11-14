Domestic Cleaner required

Bradfield College enjoys a well-established reputation for being one of the UK’s leading co-educational, independent schools through its provision of academic excellence and a well-rounded education.

Domestic Cleaner

Part-time, term time role • To commence as soon as possible

This role would suit a person who has a can-do attitude, a flexible approach to tasks and who works to high standards.

You will be willing to accommodate different cleaning processes as needs change and develop and perform a variety of cleaning and domestic tasks in the Boarding Houses/Private-side areas of Bradfield College.

Up to 25 hours per week (Monday – Friday) in addition to Saturday mornings on a rota basis.

• Free meal during the working day provided when College kitchens are open.

• Subsidised membership of the Sports Complex.

• Subsidised membership of the College Golf Club.

• Contributory Pension Scheme.

All candidates are required to complete an application form in full.

For a Job Description and an Application Form please visit our website at www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies or email hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk or contact the HR Department on Tel: 0118 964 4546.

Applications to be returned via post to: HR, Bradfield College, Berkshire RG7 6AU

or electronically via email: hr@bradfieldcollege.org.uk

Closing date: Friday 23 November 2018

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.