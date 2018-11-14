Engineering Geologist/ Geotechnical Engineer Required

Engineering Geologist/ Geotechnical Engineer

An exciting opportunity for an experienced Engineering Geologist or Geotechnical Engineer to join the team and help develop the business at our office in Hannington, nr Basingstoke. With a minimum 5 years experience the successful candidate will have a combination of fieldwork experience and excellent interpretive report writing skills and be, or working towards, Chartered status. Competitive salary, company car, bonus scheme.

Contact Stuart Pratt, 01342 333100, spratt@southerntesting.co.uk

No agencies.