Engineering Geologist/ Geotechnical Engineer Required

Wed, 14 Nov 2018
Engineering Geologist/ Geotechnical Engineer
An exciting opportunity for an experienced Engineering Geologist or Geotechnical Engineer to join the team and help develop the business at our office in Hannington, nr Basingstoke. With a minimum 5 years experience the successful candidate will have a combination of fieldwork experience and excellent interpretive report writing skills and be, or working towards, Chartered status. Competitive salary, company car, bonus scheme.
Contact Stuart Pratt, 01342 333100, spratt@southerntesting.co.uk
No agencies.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News