KITCHEN ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Cheam School

KITCHEN ASSISTANT

IAPS 3-13 CO-EDUCATIONAL BOARDING AND DAY PREP SCHOOL (390 PUPILS)

REQUIRED FOR January 2019

We are looking for staff to join the School’s catering team and to cover the following shifts during term time only;

Monday to Friday 9:00am – 2:30pm (£7.83 per hour)

and/or

Saturday: 9.00am – 5.00pm (£8.82p per hour)

You are not required to work during school holidays but you will continue to receive your full pay as a retainer. The work involves the preparation for and cleaning up after school meals, the operation of machinery in the scullery and the cleanliness of all eating and cooking utensils. A free lunch and uniform is provided. You should be well-presented, fit, able to work with little or no supervision and have lots of common sense. Full training will be given but previous experience of working in kitchens would be helpful.

To apply visit: www.cheamschool.com

Closing date for all applications: Friday 23rd November

Cheam School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and to providing equal opportunities in employment.

This position is subject to an enhanced DBS check.