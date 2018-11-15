CAD DESIGN DRAUGHTSPERSON REQUIRED
Thu, 15 Nov 2018
Downe House
Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)
Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ
Resources Assistant
Full-time • Monday to Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm
£18,544 per annum
As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride ourselves on offering a supportive, enriching and creative environment for our girls. We require an Assistant in the Resources Department to provide an efficient and effective reprographics, desktop publishing and stationery service to the School. You will have strong customer service skills, be able to prioritise and ideally have knowledge of Adobe packages, including InDesign. Benefits include generous contributory pension scheme, training, meals on duty and good working conditions.
For recruitment enquiries, please email
or call 01635 204712.
For further details or to apply, please visit
Closing date: Noon on Thursday 29 November 2018
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.
