CAD DESIGN DRAUGHTSPERSON

Hungerford Based Design company seeks to add to their team by creating the following positions:

2 experienced CAD draughtspersons

in either architectural metalwork or joinery

plus 2 trainee positions

suitable for school / college leavers (full training will be given).

Apply in first instance, with C.V. via email to billsimms@alinedesign.co.uk