Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

LGV Driver and Office Administrator required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

LGV Driver and Office Administrator required

John Day Engineering require

LGV DRIVER

Due to continued expansion of our specialist Farm Machinery and Plant haulage division, we require an experienced C+E driver to work in our small dedicated team, must be prepared to work together or on your own.

Up to 4 nights a week out may be required.

Lowloader / stepframe experience preferred but not essential, a current driver CPC is required and no more than six penalty points on your driving licence. We operate a modern well equipped fleet of lorries, an excellent package is available to the right candidate.

AFTER SALES OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

We require an experienced person to work in our busy service and parts department, carrying out admin duties including logging of workshop jobs, parts in and out, warranty claims etc. This job will report directly to our after sales manager. A competitive package is available to the right candidate.

Please apply in strict confidence to Chris Day.

Telephone: 01488 72841

Email: chris.day@johndayengineering.co.uk

Address:

Jonboys Farm, Membury Industrial, Estate, Lambourn Woodlands, Hungerford, RG17 7TJ

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Truancy parents fined hundreds of pounds

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Week of delays expected due to Boundary Road closure

Man mown down by hit-and-run driver in Hallowe’en horror

Man mown down by hit-and-run driver in Hallowe’en horror

Santa to switch on Newbury's Christmas lights today (Sun)

Santa to switch on Newbury's Christmas lights today (Sun)

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33