LGV Driver and Office Administrator required

John Day Engineering require

LGV DRIVER

Due to continued expansion of our specialist Farm Machinery and Plant haulage division, we require an experienced C+E driver to work in our small dedicated team, must be prepared to work together or on your own.

Up to 4 nights a week out may be required.

Lowloader / stepframe experience preferred but not essential, a current driver CPC is required and no more than six penalty points on your driving licence. We operate a modern well equipped fleet of lorries, an excellent package is available to the right candidate.

AFTER SALES OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

We require an experienced person to work in our busy service and parts department, carrying out admin duties including logging of workshop jobs, parts in and out, warranty claims etc. This job will report directly to our after sales manager. A competitive package is available to the right candidate.

Please apply in strict confidence to Chris Day.

Telephone: 01488 72841

Email: chris.day@johndayengineering.co.uk

Address:

Jonboys Farm, Membury Industrial, Estate, Lambourn Woodlands, Hungerford, RG17 7TJ