We are seeking an enthusiastic and motivated DMPK Project Representative. The successful applicant will work within the Development team to provide DMPK expertise and proactively lead the DMPK strategy to ensure that project and Company objectives are met. Competitive salary and benefits.

NO AGENCIES PLEASE.

Applications with CV should be sent by December 21st 2018 to:

Human Resources, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Limited, Porton Science Park, Salisbury, SP4 0BF, UK. or by email:hr@kalvista.com

