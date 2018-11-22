Beenham Parish Clerk Required

BEENHAM PARISH CLERK

Applications are invited for the post of Clerk to Beenham Parish Council.

The Clerk’s duties include the post of Responsible Financial Officer and the servicing of Council meetings. The successful candidate will need accurate administrative and financial skills.

The Clerk will be an employee of the Council and will be paid for 22 hours per month. The salary scale is in line with N.A.L.C. recommendations.



Applications by 14 December 2018. Contact the Parish Council via info@beenhamonline.org