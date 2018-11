Van-Dal

CONCESSION MANAGER

CAMP HOPSON, NEWBURY

We currently have a Manager vacancy for our Ladies Footwear Concession within Camp Hopson, Newbury. Retail Management experience is essential but full training will be given.

l Permanent position l 40 hours per week l 5 days from 7

To apply please send your CV to:

Lara.saxby@floridagroup.co.uk

www.vandalshoes.com