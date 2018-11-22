Kitchen/Dining Room Assistants Required

Kitchen/Dining Room Assistants

£8.64 per hour Part time, Term Time Only

Horris Hill, one of the UK’s leading all boys boarding and day prep schools requires 2 Kitchen/Dining Room Assistants to join our friendly catering team. Both positions are term time only appointments, one to work 30.5 hrs per week and the other

23 hrs per week.

Full training will be given and further details and an application pack can be downloaded from the school website

www.horrishill.com/vacancies or please telephone

01635 30323

Applications will be considered as they are received therefore early applications are encouraged.

Horris Hill School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening including checks with past employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.