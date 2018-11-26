Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Dear Santa letters published Thursday 29th November

Newbury Weekly News is again helping Santa to cope with all the Christmas letters he receives from children across West Berkshire. If you sent your letter to us, it will appear in our special supplement called Dear Santa.

What a great way to let everyone know what you are wishing for this Christmas. We will also send a copy of the publication to Santa – just to make sure!

Dear Santa will be published in the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday 29th November, don't forget your copy.

