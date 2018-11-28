Catering Vacancies

Flexible, hard-working staff are required to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.

Chef de Partie

Full-time • £24,726 per annum for working a full year plus 25 days’ holiday

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally will be qualified to 706/1 and 706/2 or equivalent.

Catering Assistants

£16,500 per annum for working 37.5 hours per week

Working 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include weekend shifts).

Working hours 1pm – 8.30pm. Other shift patterns may also be available.

For recruitment enquiries, please email: recruitment@downehouse.net

or call 01635 204712.

For further details or to apply, please visit

www.downehouse.net > Jobs

Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 12 December 2018

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and generous Pension scheme plus time off at Christmas and all Bank Holidays.

Downe House

Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ