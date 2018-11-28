Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Class Teacher Required

WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL,
Near Newbury RG20 9XE

CLASS TEACHER – Full time

 

Start Date: January 2019

Closing date: Monday 10th December 2018 12 noon

Interview date: w/c 17th December 2018

 

Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk or call: 01635 253364 for an application pack.

Visits to the school are warmly welcomed.

All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

