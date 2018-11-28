Child Care Staff Required

Mary Hare

Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ

www.maryhare.org.uk

Child Care Staff

£20,347.59 – £20,885.56 pa, pro rata • Full time, 41 hours per week (the pay for sleeping in is £34.68 per night) • Term time • Fixed term

Positions available at:

• Mansell House, our boys boarding house at the Secondary School

• Primary School in Greenham Common

We need resourceful, caring and committed people to work with teenage deaf children in their social time at our school for hearing impaired children. Candidates do not need to have experience of deafness or sign language as we communicate through spoken English.

To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs

Closing date: 10 December 2018 • Interviews: 17 & 18 December 2018

Start date: January 2019

Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.

By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.

Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.

Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386