Child Care Staff Required

Wed, 28 Nov 2018
Mary Hare
Arlington Manor, Snelsmore Common, Newbury RG14 3BQ
www.maryhare.org.uk
Child Care Staff
£20,347.59 – £20,885.56 pa, pro rata • Full time, 41 hours per week (the pay for sleeping in is £34.68 per night) • Term time • Fixed term
Positions available at:
• Mansell House, our boys boarding house at the Secondary School
• Primary School in Greenham Common
We need resourceful, caring and committed people to work with teenage deaf children in their social time at our school for hearing impaired children. Candidates do not need to have experience of deafness or sign language as we communicate through spoken English.
To apply for these roles, please visit www.maryhare.org.uk/about-us/jobs
Closing date: 10 December 2018 • Interviews: 17 & 18 December 2018
Start date: January 2019
Please note that without a completed Mary Hare application form, we will be unable to advance your application to the next stage.
By applying for any roles at Mary Hare, you are agreeing to the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found on our school website.
Mary Hare is committed to safeguarding children and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.We will ensure that all our recruitment and selection practices reflect this commitment. All successful candidates will be subject to Disclosure along with other relevant employment checks.
Mary Hare is a registered charity: 1048386
