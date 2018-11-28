Wed, 28 Nov 2018
Process Evangelist
Wanted — intelligent, curious individual who is great with people and believes in the power of process.
No experience required,
just raw talent!
Reports to CEO, £30-40K a year, plus company bonus
Read the full job description at processbliss.com/jobs/
No CVs required — just email
joanne@processbliss.com
saying why you want the job and if successful, we will perform our game-based assessments and share the results with you.
Closing date: Friday 7 December.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News