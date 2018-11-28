Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Are you enthusiastic about Antiques & Auctions?

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Are you enthusiastic about Antiques & Auctions?

Auction House Vacancy

Are you enthusiastic about Antiques & Auctions?

Special Auction Services (SAS) are a Specialist Auctioneers of Antiques & Collectables based at Greenham Business Park in Newbury.  As part of our growth strategy and development, we are expanding our workforce and are looking to employ someone to undertake reception, administrative and pack room duties to join our established fast paced company.

The ideal applicant will be efficient, flexible, and conscientious, have good PC skills and an excellent telephone manner. Ability to work under pressure, experience with customer liaison, and an understanding of key clerical skills would be beneficial, but full training will be given.

A successful applicant will have a positive adaptable approach to the position, be able to work as part of an established team and will be keen to acquire new skills and demonstrate their initiative to develop the role further. They will be required to work Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm.

Starting salary commensurate with experience.

 

Please submit a letter and your CV by 31st December 2018  :

Jessica Forrester, Special Auction Services (SAS),

81 Greenham Business Park, Newbury, Berkshire RG19 6HW

 

Sell your Antiques & Collectables through the specialist auctioneers with the best Track record

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Driver dies following suspected medical episode in Thatcham

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Three people taken to hospital after M4 crash

Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

Newbury man jailed for drugs offences

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Newbury businessman wins David and Goliath fight with US energy drinks giant

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33