Auction House Vacancy

Are you enthusiastic about Antiques & Auctions?

Special Auction Services (SAS) are a Specialist Auctioneers of Antiques & Collectables based at Greenham Business Park in Newbury. As part of our growth strategy and development, we are expanding our workforce and are looking to employ someone to undertake reception, administrative and pack room duties to join our established fast paced company.

The ideal applicant will be efficient, flexible, and conscientious, have good PC skills and an excellent telephone manner. Ability to work under pressure, experience with customer liaison, and an understanding of key clerical skills would be beneficial, but full training will be given.

A successful applicant will have a positive adaptable approach to the position, be able to work as part of an established team and will be keen to acquire new skills and demonstrate their initiative to develop the role further. They will be required to work Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm.

Starting salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit a letter and your CV by 31st December 2018 :

Jessica Forrester, Special Auction Services (SAS),

81 Greenham Business Park, Newbury, Berkshire RG19 6HW

Sell your Antiques & Collectables through the specialist auctioneers with the best Track record